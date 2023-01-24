By Chukwudi Nweje

Few weeks to the commencement of the 2023 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State has run into problem as the chairperson of the party in the state, Ms Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, and some members of the party’s State Working Committee alongside hundreds of party faithful Monday night dumped the SDP and pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lagos State governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), who received them in his campaign office in Ikeja also appointed Adeyinka as one of the spokespersons of his campaign organisation and encouraged other smaller political parties to also join its fold to defeat and sweep the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of government.

Adeyinka noted that the decision to join the PDP followed months of consultations with stakeholders of other political parties, adding that the PDP was favoured because of the competence and ability of Jandor.

She said the initial impression was that the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are different sides of the same coin was proved wrong after their interaction with Jandor, who she said together with his running mate, Ms Funke Akindele has the capacity to deliver Lagos State.

She said, “We are proud and convinced that the step we have taken will make a difference in the coming election. We did not just wake up and decided to join the PDP, it took months of interaction with all the possible parties we could join before we decided on the PDP. The most important thing for us was why?

“We are tired of the recycling of the status quo and the politics that imposes on the people and godfatherism, we wanted fresh minds and a system that will not kill us, the future of tomorrow. We find the PDP convincing, the likes of Ms Funke Akindele is a role model and she is a voice of women and youths we want to join people like Jandor and Funke Akindele to deliver Lagos State.

“The likes of Funke Akindele are role models for us. She is a grassroots person, assessable and she has impacted the system in Nigeria. She has created employment for Nigerian youths and she is doing wonderfully well. She is a saleable name and a voice for women and youths. So, I’m comfortable joining forces with somebody like her.

“For Nigerian youths to be able to make impact we have to come together, if we need to get rid of the monster we must form a formidable force that can match the monster, we want a Logos that works for everyone.”

Earlier, Jandor called on other smaller political parties to join its fold and rescue Lagos.

He said, “Today it is my pressure to announce to all of us that we are happy to have you in PDP. We know that you are a very should movement that has decided to stop complaining and want to join the process. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the fact that they knew that joining the process is the only way for us to have our way. And they decided to peach their tent in the PDP.

“This confirms the fact that there is a need for us to combine forces together to get what we want. In the state of Lagos, we all have aspirations but there is a need for alignment for us to achieve the aspirations. If that is the case, there is a need for us to come together and form a formidable force to unseat the status quo in the state.”

Lagos PDP Chairman, Chief Philip Aivoji assured the new members that the party is the best place to be as its activities from the Wards to the National level are democratic.

Photo caption: Left to right: Lagos State PDP Chairman, Chief Philip Aivoji, PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, Ms Dabiraoluwa Adeyinka, and others at the PDP Campaign office.