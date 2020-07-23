Lagos government has sealed over 10 social and religious centres over non-compliance with the directive on social distancing and ban on social and religious gathering.

The enforcement team, led by the Director-General of the state Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the commission sealed the Harvest Lagos, Bay Lounge, The Heavens Suites, Angle Villa Bar, Ehi Guest House and Gardens Egbeda, Mountain Top Hotels and Suites Ojodu.

Technical Adviser to the Commission, Mr. Seun Awojobi, explained that while carrying out the enforcement on Friday night, the team was allegedly attacked and shot at Osigold Hotels and Bar in Baruwa Ipaja, Lagos.

He said the hotel had over 100 people clubbing and dancing within its premises, flouting the state government’s directive and contravening the Infectious Disease Law of the state.

The DG affirmed that the hotel was sealed, saying that the team was determined to ensure that relevant laws and safety guidelines were strictly adhered to.