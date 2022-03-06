By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government through the state safety commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, where gallons suspected to be filled with petroleum products were distributed as souvenirs to guests, saying the action contravened public safety rules.

This is coming on the heels of an order by the state Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi for the organisers of the party to be arrested.

Earlier, the state government in a released issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said it had concluded plans to probe the organisers of the party.

It said that the actions of the culprits were against the state safety guidelines and that those responsible would be prosecuted.

It was gathered that the party where the petroleum products were distributed was organised to celebrate the coronation of a popular fashion stylist.

Omotoso said that the government had directed the Lagos Safety Commission to investigate the use of fuel as souvenirs at the party.

Omotoso, who expressed the government’s displeasure over the actions, described the act as a reprehensible, stressing that everyone involved would be made to account for it.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event centre in Lagos. The video has gone viral on social media.