By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havilah Event Centre, Oniru, where gallons filled with petroleum products were distributed as souvenirs to guests for contravening public safety rules.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabihas, ordered the arrest of the culprits involved.

