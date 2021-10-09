By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

To enlighten Nigerian youths on security, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has thrown its weight behind the Miss Security Nigeria 2021, which is the first ever and only beauty pageant centrally focused on national security.

The contest for 20 young, upwardly mobile, intelligent, and beautiful ladies will promote value orientation, civic engagement, and build public trust/confidence in the various security agencies. It will also engender the concepts of conversation and negotiation among the youthful population as a way of getting them engaged in security-building efforts, it was gathered.

Speaking on the support, the Executive Secretary/CEO of Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun said Nigeria should adopt preventive security measures, of which the task of security advocacy and education is crucial. He commended the idea behind Miss Security Nigeria (MSN) because it has great value to impacting the mission of LSSTF.

“Security is the duty of everyone. Nigeria should begin to adopt preventive measures to security rather than wait for the crime to be committed before she pushes. The measures should include something as fundamental and critical to preventive security as observation,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .