By Moses Akaigwe

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, has said that the First and Last Mile (FLM) Initiative of the state government is not negotiable, warning that the authorities would not tolerate the harassment of the bus operators.

He stated this at a consultative meeting held at the State Police Command in Ikeja on Wednesday with the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, and representative of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Albert Omotayo, Deputy Chairman (OPS) in attendance.

The meeting was organised to further sought for the full cooperation of the transport stakeholders in the state on the smooth operation of the First and Last Mile (FLM) buses launched by the state government to enhance inner community routes mode of transportation.

Fayinka urged both the NURTW and RTEAN to cooperate with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for the smooth running of the FLM buses which have been deployed to some areas of the state part of which are; Surulere/Aguda, Yaba/Somolu, Lagos Island/Eti-Osa, Victoria Island/Iru and Ikorodu.

While reiterating that the state government would not tolerate any form of harassment from individuals or unions on the smooth running of the buses on the designated routes, the Special Adviser, charged LAMATA to fulfill the necessary obligations to the transport unions on the mode of operation.

Also speaking at the consultative forum, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assured the stakeholders of his unflinching support by directing the Area Commanders and DPOs in all Local Government and Local Council Development Areas in the state to ensure safety of both commuters and the operators of the FLM buses.

Recall that 500 FLM buses, as well as 100 high-capacity buses were launched by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu May 18, 2021, to enhance passengers’ connectivity between inner and major routes in the state.

