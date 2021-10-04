By Chinelo Obogo

Senator Solomon Adeola representing Lagos West District has revealed that 3500 constituents across all the Local Governments in his constituency have benefitted from his skill acquisition programme.

Speaking during an empowerment programme, held in Lagos on Sunday, where various items were distributed to over 3,500 constituents, who have been trained in various skills, Adeola stated that beneficiaries were chosen from the constituency.

According to him, the successfully trained constituents acquired skills in makeup artistry, phone repairs, paint making, hair dressing, barbing, confectionery and fashion design and they will get their equipment and start-up grants today while some other beneficiaries will receive grants to grow their businesses.

“In this series of today, 3500 constituents are benefitting across all LGAs/LCDAs of Lagos West Senatorial District. These include the 700 constituents/participants who have successfully completed a 10-day skills acquisition training as well as others who underwent five-day entrepreneurship training.

“The participants were paid transport allowance during the training and at the end of their training last month are now to be given equipment and cash to practice and earn income for the various skills they had acquired. Let me also inform that earlier, precisely a week today, hundreds of farmers were empowered with improved varieties of seedlings made up of plantain suckers, maize, melon, pumpkin seed and cassava stems.

“We had also facilitated the training of hundreds of constituents in fish production and the participants had been empowered with fingerlings, fish feeds, fish tanks and cash grants to run their fish production business.

“With Lagos West Senatorial District accounting for over half of the over 20 million population of Lagos mega city, there is no doubt that developing its massive human resources in area of education and skills acquisition will go a long way in improving the economic outlook of its mostly poor inhabitants,” he said.

The lawmaker revealed apart from empowerment of thousands of people, he has facilitated the construction of over fifteen (15) roads, with culverts and drainages and solar street lights across Lagos West Senatorial District under the 2021 Appropriation.

“I have sponsored thirteen 13 bills out of which three have been passed successfully while others are at various stages of legislative passage. This feat has ranked me among the top 10 Senators in terms of bill sponsorship in the 109-membership of Red Chamber. This I shall continue to do,” he said.

He also declared support for the presidential ambition of a former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu, saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has good plans for the people.

