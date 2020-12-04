By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has exempted the West African Examination Council officials (supervisors) and candidates who will be involved in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates scheduled to hold on Saturday December 5, from the restriction of movement order between 6am and 6pm .

The police imposed restriction of movement during the bye elections of the Lagos East Senatorial District and Kosofe 11 Contituency of the Lagos State House of Assembly slated for Saturday .

In a Statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,he stated that:”The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command,, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made the declaration today after due consultation with relevant stakeholders on the need to consider such exemption for the concerned officials and candidates

“The affected Local Government Areas for the bye elections are Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

“CP Odumosu, however stated categorically that according to the clarification made available to the police by WAEC on means of identification, the concerned WAEC staff will be identified by their staff Identification cards, while supervisors must be in possession of their appointment letters from WAEC or Identification cards and examination mail bags. The candidates will be identified by their photo cards which contain their names, passport photographs and subject details.

“The police boss therefore urged those exempted to be law-abiding, orderly and courteuos while in contact and relating with security operatives in the course of their movement during the restriction period”.

The Lagos Police Command had earlier declared restriction of movement on December 5, for the East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly seats.

The Command said the restriction of movement would be between 6am and 6pm on the said Saturday.