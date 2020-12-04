By Christopher Oji

The Lagos Police Command has declared restriction of movement on December 5, for the East Senatorial and Kosofe 11 Constituency, Lagos State House of Assembly seats.

The Command said the restriction of movement will be between 6am and 6pm on the said Saturday.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi ,said :”The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu made the declaration Thursday December 3,while deliberating on the strategies put in place with the election monitoring officers deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to assist and monitor the elections in Lagos State.

“The election monitoring team, which comprises two Commissioners of Police, some Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers, led by the Commissioner of Police, Community Policing, Force Headquarters CP Kola Okunola, reported to Lagos State Command today 3rd December, 2020, in preparation for the deployment and monitoring of police personnel and other security agents detailed for the election duties.

“The Command has deployed a reasonable number of police personnel and other security agents to cover and provide security for 1,928 polling units in the areas.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterated that there wont be both vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out of the affected the Local Government Areas during the elections except those on election duties, essential services and accredited domestic and foreign election observers.

“The affected Local Government Areas for the two legislative seats include Epe, Ibeju Lekki, Kosofe, Somolu and Ikorodu.

“The Police Boss however warned electorates and political gladiators to play the game according to the rules and provisions of the Electoral Acts 2010. He also warned that no police aides or security agents will be allowed to escort their principals or any Very Important Personalties (VIPs) to polling units or on any movement while the elections lasted; noting that any security aides violating this directive will be arrested and caused to face the full weight of the law.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu further assured the general public of adequate safety and smooth conduct of the elections in the affected areas, while he reaffirmed the commitment of the police to achieving free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in the affected Local Government Areas in Lagos State “.