By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Government has given occupants of Alaba Rago Market of Ojo, a 14-day ultimatum to vacate the market.

A source said the ultimatum was after several months of negotiation between the Lagos State Government and representatives of the occupiers of Alaba Rago over the modernisation of the market.

“The government, through a joint team of Rapid Response Squad and Lagos Task Force, has given the occupants of Alaba Rago a 14-day ultimatum to vacate the market.

“The joint team, which was led by Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, and Chairman, Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), CSP Sola Jejeloye, met the occupants of the market in clusters, to inform them of the 14-day vacation order.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi stated that emerging security reports from the area showed that Alaba Rago had become a den of criminals, stressing that the State government had concluded plans to modernise the place in the shortest possible time, in the best interest of the residents.

He said: “Last week’s recovery of several guns in Alaba Rago by Ojo Police Division and the revelation by drug dealers that they regularly funnel drugs, through the area to several parts of the State, are the more reasons government needed to move swiftly to modernise the area for there to be orderliness.

“The demolition of the area is in conformity with government’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda on Environment and Security, adding that government was bothered by the shanties and the filthy conditions of the area, hence, modernising it would be in the best interest of the occupiers”.

Egbeyemi beseeched the occupiers not to read ethnic and religious motives into the exercise, noting that Lagos State is a convergence point for all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or tribes.