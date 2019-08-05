Lagos state looks set to host the 8th edition of the Power Nigeria Exhibition and Conference – A power and renewable energy event.

The annual power and renewable energy event is widely recognised in the industry for creating an effective match-making platform and bringing together key stakeholders from across the country and West Africa to meet manufacturers and suppliers from over 24 different countries – who will be displaying their products and innovative technologies at the Nigerian market.

The 2019 edition will bring together key delegations from regional government bodies and infrastructure and public utilities including The Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing; Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC); Eko Electricity Distribution Company; IKEJA Electric; Ibadan Electric Distribution Company (IBEDC), among others.

Also taking place during the exhibition is the much-anticipated Power Nigeria Agenda, a three-day CPD Certified Conference where industry leaders will discuss critical topics such including: customising existing power plants for the greatest Return On Investment (ROI), capitalizing on the digitalisation of Nigeria’s power sector, deployment of financing and funding effectively, and key trends and change management in procurement.

Commenting on the free-to-attend conference, Exhibition Director of Power Nigeria, Deep Karani said, “Over the past few years, our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure The Power Nigeria Agenda focuses on innovations and advancement of the Nigerian power sector.

The 2019 edition will discuss topics such as financing, procurement, digitalization, renewable energy reforms, and more. The conference is set to reinforce Informa Markets’ commitment to actively cultivate Power Nigeria into the largest technology sourcing platform and create invaluable networking opportunities for international and local companies to connect, network and drive growth into future investment opportunities for West Africa.”