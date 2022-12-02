The 17th edition of The Experience, a Christian music concert, is scheduled for Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island today Friday, December 2, 2022.

The show will attract a good number of worshipers, as it has grown in popularity since its inception in 2006. Today, some of the biggest names in global Christian music will perform at the event. They include Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Travis Green, Tope Alabi, Sinach, Mr. M & Revelation, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir, Mercy Chinwo, Eben, Moses Bliss, and Dunsi Oyekan.

According to the organiser, Pastor Adefarasin, Head Pastor, House on The Rock, there will be a range of comedic performances alongside words of benevolence and intercessory prayers.

“One of the most highly anticipated events on our holiday calendar is The Experience Lagos. We are thrilled to be able to broadcast this year’s show live to our DStv and GOtv subscribers on the Holiday Channel, bringing the concert back for another year. Both believers and fans of gospel music will enjoy this event,” says Busola Tejumola, MultiChoice’s Head of Content and Channels for West Africa.