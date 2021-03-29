By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has announced that works towards the completion of repairs on the failed the stretch between Mazamaza and Signal Barracks, Mile 2, along the Lagos-Badagry expressway, will commence on Monday, March 29 and end on Monday May 31, 2021.

During the period of eight weeks the construction work will last as part of the ongoing road rehabilitation projects in different parts of the state, traffic will be diverted to nearby roads.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Transportation, the commissioner, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that this traffic diversion plan was necessary to speed up the proposed rehabilitation works on Lagos-bound lane which is already in its advanced stage, before the rainy season.

The statement indicated that alternative routes have been made available with adequate traffic management measures in place to ensure movement despite the expected inconveniences.

Motorists heading towards Apapa from Mazamaza are advised to use the newly constructed slip road by the Total Filling station to connect the ramp and access Apapa.

Traffic heading to Orile/Suru from Mazamaza will be diverted to the opening at Total Filling Station to link toll lane and continue movement to Orile or through the opening at Signal Barracks to access the service lane from toll lane to continue their journey.

Motorists going to Oshodi from Mazamaza are also advised to use the opening at Total Filling station to connect toll lane and drive down to the opening after Mile 2 underpass to utilise the opening before Signal Barracks and access the ramp with counter flow to Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway to continue their journey to Oshodi.

Those coming from Oshodi to Orile would be directed to Mile 2 oke to connect the ramp to Signal barracks and continue their journey to Orile, while those going back to Oshodi should make a U-turn and continue their trip to Oshodi.

Other motorists coming from Otto Wharf should use the opening before Signal Barracks and connect the toll lane and continue their journey to Alaba/Orile.

Assuring that the Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel will be deployed to the axis to manage traffic, the Commissioner warned that, under no circumstances should they be assaulted in the course of duty, as anyone caught in the act would be dealt with decisively.

The statement reiterated that the state government would continue to work relentless to ensure that movement within the metropolis is made seamless for the citizenry, stressing further that the cooperation of all and sundry is needed to achieve the set goals by the current administration in the transport sector