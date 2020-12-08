Ahead of its reconstruction and rehabilitation works for the Lagos-bound carriageway of the Lagos-Shagamu Expressway, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has rolled out pans to make traffic flow on the ever-busy highway incident-free during the Yuletide.

According to the project office of the contractor, there is planned diversion of Lagos-bound traffic to Shagamu bound carriageway for the commencement works on the Lagos bound carriageway. The work is planned to commence December 10, 2020, through February 28, 2021, and throughout the period, including the yuletide.

However, Julius Berger said that the closed section of the road currently under construction, (that is, Punch KM 13+500 to Magboro KM 14+700) will be fully opened to public traffic before the commencement of reconstruction activities from Punch KM 13+500 to Warewa KM 12+000. On the description of works to be done, the company says it includes “the diversion of Lagos bound traffic from Punch to Warewa into the Sagamu bound carriageway and narrowing of both Sagamu bound traffic into two lanes on the Sagamu bound carriageway, respectively.”

Julius Berger added: “The expanded Shagamu bound carriageway will be divided using temporary crash barriers to accommodate two lanes each in both directions, while the Lagos bound carriageway will be closed to enable the commencement of the reconstruction and rehabilitation within the stretch of 1.5km.”