Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, has assured the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) that the state is ready to host World Championships in near future following the successful hosting of several ITTF-sanctioned tournaments in the last eight years.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the ITTF team to his office in Lagos on Tuesday, the Deputy Governor said the state would continue to support table tennis while assuring that they would be willing to host the world based on the experience of hosting several tournaments in the past.

“I am excited to receive the ITTF team in my official office which used to be the office of the Governor of Lagos State which was built in 1979 and this visit is significant, especially in this office. We are happy that our efforts have started yielding positive results with Quadri Aruna.”

