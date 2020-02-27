Doris Obinna

The Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, (HEFAMAA) has shut down 20 health facilities in the month of January for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this after a recent enforcement exercise carried out by the agency stressed that the state government remains committed to sustaining the fight against the engagement of unqualified personnel in health facilities and will continue to insist on suitable environment for the dispensation of medical care for promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu warned that the government will not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the State as according to her, “health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government.” She urged all health facility operators across the State to abide strictly by the standards of HEFAMAA to avoid being sanctioned.

Commenting on the activities of the agency in the previous year, she disclosed that a total of 309 facilities were shut down in 2019 for lack of compliance to stipulated standards. She explained that some of them had been reopened because they corrected the infractions and promised to abide by set standards.

She revealed that HEFAMAA is poised to becoming a health regulatory agency that will effectively promote quality health care delivery to Lagosians by enhancing its capacity to carry out accreditation and effective quality assurance monitoring of all health facilities in the state; increasing public awareness to sensitize critical stakeholders and the public as well as improving collaborations with stakeholders and the public with a view to improving quality of health care delivery in the State.

She encouraged owners of health facilities to carry out their operations in accordance with set standards adding that all new or intending operators must register with the agency through its website at www.hefamaa.lagosstate.gov.ng before commencing medical practice. She advised existing registered operators to ensure prompt renewal of their certificate to avoid being sanctioned.

She called on members of the public to continue supporting and cooperating with the State government in its fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizenry.