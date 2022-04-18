By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has shut down all Chrisland Schools indefinitely, following controversies trailing suspension of a 10-year-old student who was alleged to have engaged in a sexual intercourse with other students during a trip abroad.

The state government held that the closure of the schools across the state was to allow proper investigation on the allegations levelled against the student and her colleagues as well as other circumstances surrounding the sexual activities perpetrated during the excursion.

The government disclosed that it has deployed different agencies to investigate the allegations and that the Lagos Police Command has been informed of the criminal issues around the case rocking the learning institution.

Some of the agencies whose officials already deployed and investigating the case were Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency.

The statement issued by the state government read:”The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

” It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State

“Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police. In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support is provided.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography”.

In the meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations”.