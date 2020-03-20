The Lagos State Sports Commission has announced that sport facilities will be closed and sporting activities suspended from Monday, as part of measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining the reason for the closure of the facilities and suspension of activities, Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, said as a responsible body, the safety and wellbeing of athletes as well the general population is of utmost important priority.

“In line with the directive of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in discouraging gatherings of more than 50, we have taken the step of suspending sporting activities at all LSSC facilities.

“Sports naturally draw a lot of people, many entail contact with others, to stem the spread of the virus, we have to put such activities on hold till such a time that these activities do not put anyone at risk. We also ask operators of private sports facilities, gyms and fitness centres and organisers of sport events to follow the directive.

“Sports in Lagos require a healthy, safe citizenry, and once this pandemic is under control, we will all be back on the pitches and tracks to enjoy and partake in sports. We take this step in the best interest of Lagosians,” Aiyepekun said.