Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, has ordered closure of two facilities in Badagry area of the state for allegedly contravening guidelines on operations of hotels, clubs and other entertainment outfits in the state.

Special Adviser to the governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, who spoke on the closure, lamented the flagrant disobedience of the tourism facilities to the state government’s order.

The state government, in a recent announcement of new operational guidelines suspended the reopening of hotels and clubs except for some hotels taken over by the government and used as COVID-19 isolation centres.

He listed the club and hotel to include Maggi Hotel and Tambari Theatre Art (Night Club) both at the Seme border axis of Badagry,

“Apart from the fact that these facilities opened for normal operations in defiance to the government’s directive, it was also discovered that there is a high level of immorality going on in these places. The night club has become home for strippers, drug barons and all sorts of mischief.”

The governor’s aide expressed displeasure with the unruly and unlawful practices by the management of the two facilities, stressing that the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture were not followed.

“We’ll bring the full weight of the law on these erring operators and ensure they show total compliance level before they can regain access to these facilities. This, the government believes, will send a signal to others who are still operating illegally in different parts of the state,” he said.