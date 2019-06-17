Lagos State Government has urged motorists to steer clear Mile-2 to Tin-can Island Port, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, so as to allow for repair works on bad portions of the road.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, who announced this, in a statement, yesterday, said the road would be shut for 48 hours.

Salaam said the closure

would be effected to allow construction company speed up palliative repair works on the corridor, due to incessant and avoidable accidents experienced by motorists.

He urged all truck drivers to avoid the corridor to allow the repair works which is being done in the interest of motorists.

Salaam also said those repairs and so many others, are in consonance with the plans of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; to make Lagos traffic free for its teeming citizenry

The Presidency, following apparent inability of its task force to tackle the problems within an earlier two-week ultimatum, last weekend, renewed the directive for another two weeks.

The president had, on May 21, given the task force chaired by his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, two weeks to restore law and order within Apapa Pports and environs.

The situation has been worsened by the deplorable state of the road, which had made movement of vehicles practically impossible.

Those motorists who dared pass through the bad road often got stuck or had their container fallen off, in the case of containerised vehicles.