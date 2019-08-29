Tony Udemba

It was a defining and hilarious day for the people of Shuwa Arabs resident in Lagos and the entire South west as over a

Some representatives of Shuwa Arab community in Lagos recently reaffirmed loyalty and support to their leader, Sultan Jibrin Yaya Ibrahim, in his palace, Oluti, in Oriade LCDA of Lagos. Secretary of the community, Mr. Khurso Addudu, eulogised the good deeds of Shuwa since he was installed in 1991 by the late Oba of Lagos, Oba Adeyinka Onyekan:

“The leadership of Yaya has continued to be a source of blessing and inspiration. He has impacted positively on the welfare of the people of Shuwa Arabs. His leadership has also brought peace, unity and progress among his people and those from other ethnic groups. Our people living and doing legitimate businesses in the western part of this country are peace-loving and law-abiding.

“We treasure the existing cordial relationship between our people, the host community and people from other ethnic groups. Te only person that we recognise and pledge our loyalty to, as our leader and Sultan is Alhaji Jubrin Yaya Ibrahim. We cannot accept any unlawful leadership change or imposition from any quarters.”

He appealed to President Mohammadu Buhari and the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to wade into the matter. He also called on those behind the leadership crisis, and disharmony among the members of the community, to change from their evil ways and embrace peace to move the community forward:

“Some decades ago, some of our people came down from Borno State and settled in different parts of the old Western Nigeria and other parts of Nigeria, in pursuit of their legitimate businesses. Shuwa Arab has a rich tradition and cultural heritage, as well as a distinct language and identity.”

In the same vein, Sultan Yaya commended his people for the overwhelming confidence reposed on him, and for remaining peaceful and united, in the face of provocations from certain individuals whom he alleged has no interest on their welfare and common good, even as he enjoined them to be law-abiding at all times.

He noted that since it was his people that made him their leader in 1991, he would continue to serve them with the fear of God. He restated the commitment and support of his people to the Lagos State in her onerous efforts to take the state to greater heights, while extending their hands of co-operation to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.