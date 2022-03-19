Within the social and cultural milieu of Lagos, one name that has gained currency among the elite and the hoi polloi is that of Chief Adebola Dosunmu. Aside from his personal achievement as a successful real estate mogul, Dosunmu is the Akinsiku of Lagos (Olori Eyo: the arrow head of Eyo) and the custodian of Lagos most popular cultural festival known as Adamu Orisa. However, this Lagos Chief is in a celebratory mood. He will be turning 50 on Monday March 21. For this notable socialite, hitting the golden age is a big deal. He is grateful to God for all he has been through in life and found it worthy to celebrate the landmark age in grand style.

As part of the golden celebration on that day, Akinsiku will be hosting a fete for the less privileged in the society, followed by a special Eyo Festival in Isale-Eko with his people and members of the Eyo. He will cap the celebration with a special grand ball to be hosted by the birthday boy’s friends led by his bosom buddy, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi with music artiste, Wasiu Ayinde on the bandstand, supported by other stars including Davido, Naira Marley and Lil Kesh in what promises to be an evening of festivities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .