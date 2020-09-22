Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos socialite, Temidayo Lucky Kafaru (aka Lascatter) who his estranged wife, Diana Faith Logico accused of raping her and sexually molested their 5-month-old son, has denied the allegations.

Faith, Lascatter’s 24-year-old estranged wife, had in a press statement has sent a save-our-souls to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu and other relevant authorities to wade into the alleged case of sexual molestation.

Faith had accused her husband of rape and sexual molestation of their five-month-old baby.

She alleged that her estranged husband violently had anal sex with her and also raped her maid who is a minor as well molested the baby by putting his manhood in her mouth.Lagos socialite, estranged wife engage in accusation, counter accusation over rape

However, Lascatter, in a press statement issued by his lawyer, Omo-Elo Akokaike, described the allegations as false and an attempt to tarnish his image.