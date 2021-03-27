For some time now, man of many parts, Chief Kenny Duyile has been off the social radar. His unusual absence has made many quibbling minds to be wondering what could be happening to the affable businessman. To some busy bodies, there have been some insinuations that Duyile’s avoidance of the klieg lights could be as a result of a dwindling fortune or influence. But sources close to the handsome Ondo High Chief said his decision to stay away from the social scene was a deliberate move for him to concentrate on a particular business project that has been sucking up his time lately.

Spotlight gathered that Duyile —an industrious and very astute businessman whose business interests span real estate, farming, publishing, oil and gas, and hospitality— has been silently working on a multi-million naira massive facility that could be the game changer in the hospitality and entertainment sector in Ondo State. Those who know Duyile will attest to his resolve not to do anything in half measures thus he has been in the Sunshine State to personally supervise the new project and ensure that it meets up to the standards he has set for himself. Duyile was the brain behind the then talk of the town society journal, Celebrity Mirror and also owner of the Rockview Hotels chain.