The bustling community of Ojota was on standstill recently as the popular socialite and Odofin of Ojota Land, Alhaji (Chief) Saidi Anjorin buried his beloved mother, Alhaja Ebudola Sinota Aduke Anjorin in grand style. At the colourful funeral ceremony, the deceased’s son hosted notable politicians, captains of industries, and high socialites to the fidau prayer and lavish reception in honour of his late mother, a devout Muslim who died at the age of 78.

According to Odofin Anjorin, his late mother might have gone but he will forever be so proud of her legacy. While alive, she was a blessing to her children, and to the entire Ojota and Ogudu Community. Until her death, Alhaja Ebudola was a popular fish merchant, the grand matron of Ojota wing of Awori indigene Women Association of Lagos State, and the Asiwaju Adeen of Ogudu Central Mosque, Lagos. She was a philanthropist per excellence who provided boreholes for members of the community to fetch water freely.

