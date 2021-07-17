At the moment, one of the thoughts dominating the mind of top society lady, Princess (Dr.) Toyin Kolade, is her installation as the Iyalaje Oodua by His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, today Saturday 17 July. For months, the event has been generating some buzz among the Nigerian elite. And now the D-Day is here. The ancient town is expected to welcome top political officials, captains of industries and socialites, who will move in their large numbers to celebrate with the stylish philanthropist.

The high-flying businesswoman is known as someone who does not do her things in half measure. She did not leave any stone unturned to make the event the talk of town for many years to come as she is sparing no costs to fete her invited guests to the installation ceremony to be held in the ancient Ile-Ife today. It was gathered that the best party planners have been contracted for the ceremony. The amiable boss of Fisolak Global Resource is exhaling whoops of joy and has been on a spending spree. She was said to have taken delivery of the 2021 model of Lexus LX 570 worth N47million in preparations for today’s installation.

Princess Kolade, by all standards, is a successful businesswoman and socialite of note. The beautiful woman has her hands in many pies, including oil and gas, furniture, real estate, maritime, hospitality and many others. She has built a network of friends and commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social and business circles. She is also in tune with the modern trends in the fashion world. Call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious.

Give it to Kolade —who also runs Fisolak Global Resources, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas— she’s got a pedigree in loads, however one wants to look at it. Ever since the coronation of Oba Ogunwusi in 2015, the affable businesswoman has shown unflinching support and loyalty to the monarch in all ramifications. In 2017, the Ooni appointed Ilesha, Osun State-born Kolade as his Cultural Ambassador in charge of Aje festival, with the responsibility to attract global acceptance for the annual celebrations of Aje deity. And she has delivered on her mandate.

