Sunday Ani

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has denied a report by the Sahara Reporters that he used his company, Dekingrun Multipurpose Nigeria Limited, to corner the Assembly contracts, describing it as false.

Obasa, who insisted that his company has no link with the contracts award in the Assembly, challenged Sahara Reporters to prove the allegation with evidence.

Debunking the allegation at plenary yesterday, Obasa reiterated there was no relationship between the company and the House of Assembly, charging Sahara Reporters to publish the contract date, location, amount and contractual agreement.

“Let me also join you to emphasise that what was published by ‘Sahara Liar’ has nothing to do with me.

“I said it two weeks ago when the publication was out about the existence of the Dekingrun, where I made my position known on that.

“But, the fact remains that Dekingrun has no relationship with the Lagos Assembly. And I am challenging ‘SaharaLiars and Failures’ to publish if there is any. At least, they have alleged and they must be able to prove by giving out the name of such contracts, the amount, the location, the date and the contractual agreement.

“So, with this, the public would be convinced that truly such allegation exists,” he said.

Earlier, Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, who brought the matter before the House, said the House did not in anyway award contracts to the mentioned companies in the report published by the media outfit.

Sahara Reporters had on Saturday, March 21, published a story alleging that the speaker was using his personal company to get contracts from the Lagos Assembly.