The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has described the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as an important team-player.

Obasa, in a congratulatory message to Hamzat, who clocked 57 on Sunday, said that the deputy governor’s contributions to governance and the growth of Lagos could not easily be quantified.

The speaker noted that Hamzat, a technocrat and goal-getter, had remained a brother who had brought his expertise to bear in the progress of the state.

Obasa also described the deputy governor as a reliable party man whose goals align with the collective zeal of leaders of the state to keep Lagos developed, stable and responsible.

“Hamzat is a committed democrat, an administrator and one who is greatly appreciated for his whole-hearted contributions to the growth and progress of our dear state.

“He has constantly shown himself as an important team player and this has helped us in the government to keep aiming at the moon in our zeal to make Lagos one of the best places not just in the country, but among notable cities across the globe,” he said. (NAN)

