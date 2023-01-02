The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the peaceful and successful conduct of the general elections in February.

Obasa gave the advice in his New Year message on Sunday in Lagos.

The speaker urged Nigerians not to relent in praying for the country, especially for the peaceful conduct of the presidential and governorship elections.

He said: “We should not relent in seeking for more support and prayers from our people. This is especially needed for peaceful and successful general elections.

“I want to also salute Nigerians for their resourcefulness, courage, prayers and support which have been vital to the successes so far recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration at all levels of governance.“

Obasa urged Nigerians to vote massively for the APC Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the Feb. 25 presidential election.

The speaker said with less than two months to the general elections, Tinubu was the preferred candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described Tinubu as the hope Nigerians currently had for a better country, judging from what he did as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007.

Obasa commended the people of Lagos for ensuring continuity in the governance of the state, saying that the consistency in electing candidates from the APC had produced a Lagos that today had the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“The consistency by the electorate in Lagos has produced the right leadership and results with our dear state enjoying some firsts in different sectors of the economy and human existence.

“Lagos has become a reference point for other states and some African countries because of the structures that have been put in place since 1999.

“We now have a state that has become very attractive to investors and those seeking for better life because of our people-oriented laws, motions and resolutions, as well as the synergy among the arms of government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is what Asiwaju Bola Tinubu wants to replicate at the centre, a Nigeria where equity will become the norm,” he said.

Obasa, while congratulating Nigerians for witnessing 2023, urged them to enter the year with renewed hope that the country would be greater than previous years and Tinubu expecting to take over the reigns of government.

He also urged the residents to encourage the party by re-electing the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially for his positive strides in the governance, growth and development of the state.

The speaker assured the people that the party would win all the seats in the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly polls. (NAN)