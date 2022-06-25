By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government yesterday revealed that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has spent over N23.6bn on construction and upgrade of critical infrastructure in the education sector in the last three years, noting that efforts are geared towards giving comprehensive teaching in the schools.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said this at EQUAL Education Summit, which was organised in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Education and Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment held in Lagos.

She said: “In the last three years, we have spent N23.6bn on our upgraded infrastructure in the education sector. The projects covered not less than a total number of 1,036 schools in the state.’’

She said N1.1bn was spent on the fees of students who partook in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) in 2021, adding the same amount of money would also be paid for the students this year.

She explained that out of the money spent, 1,449 unique projects representing 51 per cent were carried out which included 96,334 dual unit furniture, adding that it covered 1,036 schools.

Adefisayo said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu started transforming existing schools so that they are conducive for learning. In ten years, people will pass by the schools and be proud of them.” She highlighted some of the schools to include Veteran School, Agege, Elemoro School in Ibeju-Lekki, and Ogonbo School, which was built with toilets for the physically challenged pupils.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Office of SDGI, Abosede George said the Summit “presents a veritable platform to showcase the strides of the state’s Ministry of Education in improving the education system and opening up opportunities for public private partnership interventions and mutually beneficial investments across the education value chain in Lagos State.”