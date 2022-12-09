By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA) has splashed total sum of 9,050,000 on 12 winners of the Eko Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (EKO STEM) quiz competition.

The competition which was organised in partnership with the State Ministry of Education, had over 1000 students from the 57 local councils and local council development areas, that competed for the star prices.

The star prizes were scholarship of different amount, ranging from N2.3 millions, N1.3 millions, N800,000 to N400, 000.

Speaking at decoration ceremony for the winners of the annual competition, the state Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, commended the sponsor of the competition, Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority for its meaningful contribution to education in the state.

She implored parents of the winners not to divert the money given to the students to no other things than their education, saying government is ready to give them more to further their education to any level.

Adefisayo charged the star winners not to relent in their studies, and continued to aim for the star in academic, so that be could a problem solvers in the society.

In his remark, the Chief Executive Officer of LSLGA, Bashir Are said aim of the project was to further sustain the ongoing development in the education sector embarked upon by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to take education to next level in Lagos.

He stated that his organisation’s intervention in education development would ensure that the state has a skilled workforce that could address its challenges in science and technology which had continued to alter previous workforce arrangements globally.

The Senior Special Adviser to the governor on education, Dr. Adetola Salawu also appreciated the effort

LSLGA with the project.

She said Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration intervention on education has yielding desire result with the pupils coming out in flying colours in various competition they participated across the country.

Among the winners were Akorede Olajide and Dokun Jubril of Brainfield College got the star prices of N2.3 millions and N1.3 millions, respectively, Oluwafemi Opemiposi of Methodist Boys High School got N1,050,000.

Apart from this, seven pupils also got N400, 000, and two got 800, 000.