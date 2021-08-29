The Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has charged the 120 Children aged between 9 and 14 who participated at the Phase 2 of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp held at Oriwu College in Ikorodu, to unlock their potentials.

The Campers who were exposed to 60 % Sports, and 40 %, Life Skills during the Seven day life changing activities powered by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission, were divided according to Sports and life skills of their choices.

The Sports and life skills included Athletics, Basketball, Board Games such as Chess, Monopoly and Scrabble, Ayo, Darts , Volleyball and the Game of Fives.

The Life Skills activities included Tie and Dye, Hat Making, Tile and Brick Making , Power Bank and Power Bank Battery Making.

According to Oluwatoyin Gafaar, “the Campers having been exposed to different Sports and life skills of their choices are expected to unlock their potentials after this educative and informative seven day Lagos Sports Summer Camp, powered by our Sports loving Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu”.

“ By attending this Camp, you have all unlock your potentials through your participation in various activities deliberately designed to unlock your potentials”.

If you look through the Key that we gave you, it symbolizes future success”.

“ With this Key, your potentials would be unlocked”, he stated

“ Although, you spent only Six Days here for different activities, go back home to extend what you have learnt here to others in your Communities , neighborhood and your household. By doing that , it’s going to give us a good Society,Gafaar stated.

