Tomi False, the Chairman, Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA), on Saturday advised up and coming players to get creative during the COVID-19 lockdown, and stay fit.

The chairman gave the advise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He called on the players, particularly Lagos State players to ensure that they maintained their fitness as the country tries to find a way out of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Thankfully, squash is an indoor game, so, as players all you need to do is to get creative, all you need is a racquet, a ball and a wall.

“Times like this is when dedication plays an important role, your commitment will make you come up with the best way to train and stay fit.

“Regular daily workouts, indoor fitness exercises like skipping, aerobics as players, but ordinarily this should be your lifestyle,” he said.

He urged the players to stay safe and stick to their routine, adding that the postpoment of the National Sports Festival (NAN) would further give players more time to train harder and get in shape.

“Stay safe, do the needful and stay fit; I believe by the time COVID-19 blows over, players would have had longer time to train for the sports festival which will be highly competitive,” he said. (NAN)