By Chinelo Obogo and Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed optimism that he would win next year’s governorship election in the state because of his performance in the first term.

The governor, who made this expression at the official flag off of his campaign held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, yesterday, said that his scorecard would earn him a second term.

He told the large crowd that Lagos State was not submerged by the flood that recently ravaged many parts of the country despite the state being less than two metres above sea level was not a fluke, but a result of the proactive measures taken by his government to avert the disaster.

He, therefore, urged Lagosians to re-elect him, as well as elect the presidential candidate of his party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other candidates of the party for continuous efficient service delivery.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration did not take the support and mandate given to him over three years ago when he was elected as the governor of the state for granted, saying that his administration worked so hard to overcome challenges caused by the global economic meltdown and other upheavals that shook the world.

He said the campaign slogan: “Greater Lagos Rising,” was informed by the giant strides his administration recorded through the THEMES agenda, adding that tremendous progress was made in the areas of transportation and traffic management in the state.

His words: “You can see the completion of our rail projects, you have seen rail in Lagos for the first time in over 40, 50 years, there will be an intra-city rail system. We have completed it and we are going to be handling it to you. You have seen our commitment on all of our BRT corridors, first and last mile buses, new taxis, you have seen our commitment on ferry terminals, development ferry terminals in 17 locations across Lagos.

“We have resolved the Apapa gridlock, you have seen a new energized LASTMA that is working tirelessly, you have seen the construction and completion of the Lekki Deep seaport. You have seen the Regional Road that we are doing, you have seen the road going to Epe. You have seen the roads being constructed in Ikorodu, Alimosho, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, every parts of the state.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi said that the party has been the ruling party in the state since the advent of democratic governance in the country, assuring the electorate that the party would not disappoint them.

In his opening speech, the Director General of the State Campaign Council, Ganiu Solomon, appealed to the electorate to re-elect Governor Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and other candidates of the party.

“It is an honour to witness the flag-off of the gubernatorial election of 2023. I want all of us to listen attentively as our incumbent governor will give us details of his stewardship in the last three and a half years ago. I welcome you all to give great event,” he said.

The Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi said: “I am happy to witness this historic event. Today’s event is a step to further develop our democracy.

“I, therefore, urge you all to speak with your PVCs to give our incumbent governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat another term of office.”