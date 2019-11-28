The second edition of Lagos Startup, an annual platform for small business owners to showcase their products and services, begins tomorrow.

The event, Daily Sun gathered, is an initiative of Dominion City, a church located in the Ajah axis of Lagos State.

Addressing journalists on the event, yesterday, the spokesman for the organising committee, Kingsley Ejiofor, enumerated the highlights of the event, emphasising that it is a win-win situation for both the church and startups in Lagos. “Dominion City Headquarters’ Enterprise Development Institute, programme themed “Lagos Startup” was conceptualised out of the passion of the resident pastor, Shola Olapade, under the leadership of Pastor David Ogbueli, to help SMEs in the church to expand their sphere of business and services. It has been identified that knowledge gap is a major inhibiting factor mitigating the realisation of the full enterprise potential of most SMEs. This institute is here to bridge the knowledge gap.

“The 2019 Lagos Startup 2.0: “Unlocking Enterprise Growth Potential”, commencing from November 29, 30 and December 1, 2019, is filled with key events aimed at helping our SMEs to maximise their full potential.

“On Friday, November 29, we will be having an in-house detailed training on mini importation and exportation opportunities and how to earn forex while scaling up. Saturday, November 30, is filled with series of events, from 9am till evening. We will be hosting Mr. Henry Montego, the CEO of Montego Homes. He will be speaking on “Growing a Business from Startup to Global”.

We will also be hosting Mr Olusegun Mojeed, the Head of Practice/Executive Consultant, Bazaleel Consulting. He will be speaking on “Building a Thriving Business in Bad Economy”.

“Sunday, December 1, is for exhibition only. This is designed to encourage our SMEs through the display of their wares, sales, engagements, networking, among others. There will be investors and we know that business will scale-up after this program. We aim at scaling it nationwide to help other SMEs and increase the growth of Nigerian GDP through SMEs,” he said.

One of the team leads, Saviour Ogonenwe, added that “the goal of the church is to raise leaders from the society and that is the way to help young entrepreneurs do more. We want to create a platform for people to network. The quality of your network determines the quality of your net worth.”