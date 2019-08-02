Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has screened ten more commissioner nominees in addition to the eight screened last Thursday.

A list of 25 nominees was sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Assembly a weeks ago, with an assurance that there would be a subsequent batch and a 16-man adhoc committee headed the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, was then set up by the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to screen the nominees.

During the screening, one of the nominees and former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Segun Ganiyu Dawodu, was asked by the lawmakers why he resigned as commissioner in 2002 and he said it was because of the misunderstanding between his late father, Ganiyu Dawodu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu.

He, however, stated that despite the fact that he resigned, he remained in the party and put in his best. The elder Dawodu was one of the challengers of Tinubu in 2003 governorship election on the platform of the Progressive Alliance Congress (PAC).

Another nominee, Abolaji Dada, claimed that she had not been able to access her West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) result.

Dada claimed to have sat for the WAEC examination in 1984, but that no certificate was issued in the stated year.

“I took my WAEC exam in a government school so I felt it would not be difficult to access it, but I eventually made effort to retrieve my certificate when the need arose but was told that my school’s data was not captured.

“My claim can be verified that my 1984 WAEC certificate for my school was not accessible,” she said.

Others who were screened were Ajibola Ponle, Samuel Egube, Moyosore Onigbanjo, Olowo Onadapo, Folashade Omobola, Olatunbosun Alake, Olalere Odusote and Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf.

On Thursday, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Aderemi Adebowale, Tunji Bello, Adekemi Ajayi-Bemebe, Wale Ahmed, Prof. Akinola Abayomi, Gbenga Omotosho and Hakeem Fahn were screened.