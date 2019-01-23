Adebayo Kehinde

The Lagos State government has renewed its commitment to improving its response time towards active emergency management across the state with the establishment of additional LASEMA Response Unit at Igando in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The General Manager Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu, disclosed this in his office. According to him, the governor, “His Excellency Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode approved the establishment of this centre to cater for Lagosians residing around Ikotun, Idimu, Egbeda, LASU-Igando Road and the Badagry axis, while the process for the establishment of LASEMA Response Unit, by the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education Ijanikin is ongoing.”

He explained that the decentralisation of emergency/disaster management by the present administration from one response Unit in Alausa to three centres, namely: LASEMA Response Unit (LRU) Cappa Oshodi, LASEMA Response Unit, Lekki, (by Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge) and LASEMA Response Unit, Onipanu on Ikorodu Road was aimed at improving response time to emergency interventions.

He reiterated that the establishment of these centres had yielded good results, in evidence of protection of lives and properties, a dramatic reduction in fatalities and injuries from emergency/disaster situations. These according to him are with a view to sustaining the response capability of the agency towards building a more resilient Lagos mega city.

The General Manager also stated that the state government was planning to establish additional three Divisional (upgraded) Dispatch Centres by Temu Junction, Epe, to cover Itoikin and Epe-Ijebu Ode axis; which is almost completed, Ijanikin by Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education to cover Badagry axis, LASPOTECH in Ikorodu to cover Ikorodu–Agbowa and a fourth LRU at Costain -Funso Williams Avenue, to cover Apapa axis and its environs.

“The significance of these centres is geared towards continued protection of community asset and cultural heritage, a safer environment as well as an increase in investment infrastructure of the state’s economy.”

He noted that, over the years there has been improved response time and proper coordination in the various emergency interventions by the agency and its stakeholders, especially with high level of professionalism, various stakeholders meeting and simulations carried out by the agency.

The LASEMA boss also emphasised that the public sensitisation and the surveillance activity by the agency has drastically reduced major incidents in the state, saying that “when we have ten accidents happened in Lagos, we have prevented 15 of such accidents.”

While assuring Lagosians that the government is alive to its responsibilities in entrenching safety of lives and properties at all times, he advised the residents to call the emergency toll free number 112/767 and open to all distress calls from any telecommunication network.

He expressed profound gratitude to Governor Ambode for providing adequate resources for the agency and other security operatives in the state towards adequate protection of lives and properties for all and sundry.