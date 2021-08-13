The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has hosted a unique art show with EbonlyLife Place, to showcase the wealth of talent in the Lagos arts and culture community. The Eko Culture show, which was curated by Chief Nike Okundaye, CEO, Nike Art Gallery, displayed hundreds of stunning paintings, sculptures and fabrics, along with drumming, singing and dancing.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said Nigerian arts and culture industry was growing in popularity as the products are well represented around the globe: “Lagos State generates billions of naira annually in art and craft, through galleries, auctions and markets. By promoting our local artists, we believe that Nigerians will begin to value them just as much as international buyers and foreigners do. This is another way to grow our economy while supporting these young artists and promoting Nigerian arts and culture.”

EbonyLife Place CEO, Mo Abudu, disclosed, “We supported great Nigerian aritsts like Gerald Chukwuma, by buying and displaying their amazing work. All of the rooms at White Orchid Hotel, our lobbies and restaurants and other parts of EbonyLife Place feature beautiful works of arts designed by these young artists. Our partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will provide yet another platform for these artists to show their undeniable talent.”

Among the guest artists who graced the show was Chief Nike Okundaye, who disclosed the importance and benefits of promoting the Nigerian arts and culture, “Our culture is our heritage, our culture is our pride, our culture is our identity, our culture is also our source of income. We cannot undermine the importance of the Nigerian culture; this is why the benefit of arts and culture must be continuously upheld. I commend the partnership between the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and EbonyLife Place to showcase the Nigerian arts and culture. This is the only way we can improve in what we do in the arts industry and promote our cultural heritage to a well pronounced level.

