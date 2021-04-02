Late registration will now be from May 10 to May 21, 2021 for the affected students, a statement by Mr Supo Gbagedesin, Director of the Examination Board, said on Thursday.

The registration which started February 15,2021 was to have ended on May 7, 2021.

According to the statement, public secondary schools are to collect the PIN for online registration of their candidates at their Education District Headquarters.

While the approved private Junior Secondary Schools will collect their PIN at the board, after payment of an Examination fee of N6,000 per candidate at the designated banks approved by the Lagos State Government.

It added that the late registration of either private or public schools would attract a fine of additional N5,000 per candidate.

Similarly, the circular noted that Junior Secondary Schools with Special Permission and SRI will pay N9,500 per candidate.

In line with the State Government’s policy, all payments to the Examinations Board must be through Central Billing Systems for all examinations conducted by the Board.

The statement further urged all proprietors, proprietresses and principals of all approved private junior secondary schools to report at the Desk of Liaison Officers in charge of their Zone at the board for payment details.

Also, a copy of bank teller showing payment should be returned to accounts department of the board for the collection of official receipt.

NAN reports that BECE is a government conducted examination that qualifies junior school students for placement and promotion at the senior secondary schools. (NAN)