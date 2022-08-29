The Lagos State Ministry of Education has appointed Mr Orunsolu Adebayo as the Director of Examination Board.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Board, Mr Fatai Bakare, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Bakare said that the appointment, which took effect from Aug. 24, was carried out after the statutory retirement of Mr Supo Gbadegesin.

According to the statement, the appointee, who resumed at his new post on Wednesday, was formerly Head of Computer Unit, Science and Technology of the Ministry.(NAN)