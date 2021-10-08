By Ngozi Nwoke

Lagos State Government has announced a special live festival to commemorate Nigeria Independence, featuring some of the nation’s finest musicians, dancers and fashion designers.

The theme ‘Eko on Show,’ the free variety performance will present a music concert, fashion shows, commedy, a dance production, and a tantalising array of food and drink.

The festival will be headlined by music superstars Davido, Tiwa Savage, Teni, and D’ banj; veteran acts by Dede, Kwam 1 and Shina Peters; and teenage sensation Ayra Starr.

Dance fans can look forward to a spectacular performance created by Kaffy Kreative Agency, and a spirited performance by collections from top designers, featuring Lanre da Silva and Beth Models, and a special segment from Nike Art Gallery, curated by Azuka Ogujiuba.

The Hon. Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said, “This event is designed to raise the spirits of Lagosians, to give them inspiration, and to entertain them with the rich and vibrant culture of Lagos and its people. Entertainment, fashion and food are huge drivers of the state’s economy, they embody the spirit of our independence and have helped Nigeria’s culture make its mark on the world,” she said.

