Olamide Babatunde, Lagos

The Lagos State Government will be hosting the Badagry Heritage Festival this weekend, December 6 to 8, 2019.

The 3- day event will involve all the Local Government Areas and the Local Council Development Areas in Badagry Division of the state.

Badagry Division includes: Badagry LG, Amuwo Odofin LG, Ojo LG, Ajeromi LG, Olorunda LCDA, Badagry West LCDA, Otto Awori LCDA, Iba LCDA, Oriade LCDA, and Ifelodun LCDA.

According to the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Art & Culture, Mr Bonu Solomon Saanu, the event is aimed at promoting the tourism potential of Badagry for a greater Lagos.

“The Governor has graciously approved the hosting of Badagry Heritage Festival which has prior to now been included in the state tourism calendar,” he stated.

The Theme for this year’s festival is ‘Harnessing Badagry tourism potential for a greater Lagos’. It is expected to start on Friday, December 6 with a symposium proposed to hold at the Main Auditorium, Lagos State University with an Arts Exhibition. The Water Regatta at the Badagry Marina will come up on Saturday 7, while the last day will be for Family Picnic at same venue.

Hon. Segun Onilude, Executive Chairman, Badagry Local Government, who is the Chief Host of the Festival says that the Badagry Heritage Festival, unlike any other, will be the first time Badagry division will be coming out in this form to project the peculiarities of communities of each Local Government/Local Council Development Area.

“This connotes the unity of purpose we have so clamoured for as a division. It is also unique as we hope it will draw more international tourism investors to the area,” he remarked.