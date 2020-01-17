Chinwendu Obienyi

The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to commission its first green and ecofriendly estate before the close of the first quarter (Q1) of 2020.

Disclosing this to pressmen during a site inspection of the Peridot Parkland Estate in Badagry recently, Honourable Commissioner for Housing in the state, Honourable Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, noted that the housing scheme which was built by the Ministry of Housing through a joint venture arrangement with Echostone Nigeria, was designed to utilise less energy for cooling and heating to ensure sustainability of the environment.

The first phase of the estate which comprises of 252 two bedroom bungalows is sited at Idale along Topo Badagry road in Badagry area of Lagos state.

Hon Akinderu-Fatai further explained the green estate has reached 90 per cent completion within less than a year of commencement and will delivered to the public before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

He said, “The collaboration with Echostone has shown that the current administration wants to quickly meet up with its target in housing delivery thereby increasing the housing stock in the state as well as playing its role in reducing housing deficits.

On completion, this estate will be made affordable as we want people to understand that this administration want to give proper shelter to its environs. We do not intend to stop here as we have plans of adding over 2000 units in other related schemes situated at Ayobo and Imota which will be commissioned latest by 2021”

Corroborating him, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Wasiu Akewusola, while expressing satisfaction with the quality of houses, said more housing schemes to be initiated by the state will benefit from the technology introduced by Echostone Development Nigeria.