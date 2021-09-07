By Chiamaka Ajeamo

The Lagos State government has said it is set to enroll all its workforce under insurance coverage which will include the group life and group personal accident policies.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the ongoing 47th African Insurance Organisation Conference in Lagos.

According to Sanwo-Olu, to achieve this, partnership with over 150 insurance broking companies which will serve as intermediaries to over 20 insurance firms to provide end to end risk management services for all classes of insurance in the state has been established.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, Rabiu Olowo, said that the EndSARS protest was a test “we are grateful to insurers for taking responsibility and it proves that insurance is working in Nigeria”.

He further revealed that the state has put in place several emergency response agencies as its population keeps growing to safeguard the life of over 22 million citizens.

He thereafter implored Nigerians to buy insurance products to safeguard against loses that will arise from unforeseen eventualities.

“Lagos can not afford to shy away from the services of the insurance sector, this is why we have continued to partner with various insurance body and association in the enlightenment of our people on the benefits of insurance and mitigating loses that might result from unforeseen occurrences.”

“I assure you of our commitment to work closely with the insurance sector in our quest to rebuild a resilient and 24th century economy. Our door is open to welcome your ideas and innovations,” he said.

