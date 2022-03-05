The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said on Saturday that the state government would probe the use of petrol as souvenir at a party.

Omotoso said in a statement that government’s attention had been drawn to a viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an events centre in Lagos.

He said there was no doubt that the action was dangerous and could lead to loss of lives and property, and it was against all safety measures in such places.

According to him, the Lagos State Government, through the Safety Commission, is investigating the matter and will ensure that all parties to the reprehensible action are made to account for it.

“The safety of lives and property of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to government.

“We, therefore, advise that actions that can lead to loss of lives and property be avoided,’’ Omotoso stated. (NAN)