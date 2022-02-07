By Lukman Olabiyi

The legal battle to unseat the Oni Iru of Iruland, Lagos State, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, may have come to an end, as some members of Abisogun Omowunmi royal family who opposed his emergence have resolved to withdraw the pending suit against the monarch.

Lawal, who became monarch almost two years ago, reconciled with his aggrieved family members on Sunday at his palace in Victoria Island.

He ascended the throne as the 16th Oniru on June 20, 2020, but some factions of the ruling house challenged him in court over his right to the throne.

Speaking at a reconcilation meeting at the Oniru’s Palace, Victoria Island, yesterday, counsel to the Omowunmi-Abisogun family, Mr. Monsur Babatunde-Dauda, said the family had come together to reconcile with the monarch, having observed the all-inclusive leadership style of Oba Lawal.

Babatunde-Dauda said the family was in the palace to make peace with the monarch and other ruling houses who had come together with Oba Lawal to take Iru to greater heights.

He said: “We are ready to withdraw the case against the throne and we appeal to other aggrieved members to drop the case against the monarch.

“This is the first step in the reconcilation process. All members of the Omowunmi Abisogun are in support of Oba Lawal.

“We are ready to join hands together for the good of Iru Kingdom.”

Responding, Oba Lawal said he operated an open-door policy and all-inclusive government in the kingdom, that he was happy to receive the aggrieved members of the Abisogun family, adding that it’s about time all members of Abisogun royal family came together.

He said: “I am here and I have come to stay. I will be here for a very long time, by the grace of God.

“All the resources needed to develop this kingdom, God Almighty will provide.”