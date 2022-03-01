By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

In order to address youth restiveness and make the state a hub of talented youths, Lagos State government has partnered with Content Warehouse Limited to unveil the Kampus Stars, a reality TV show for higher institutions.

Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, said the state government had partnered with seasoned filmmakers and directors in order to win the attention of the youth population.

He added that the initiative was to engage the youths in projects, which would add value to their future, thereby erasing the tendencies of negative activities.

The governor’s aide noted that the programme would further help curb restiveness and misguided exuberance ravaging the society.

“The introduction of this programme would help curb restiveness and exuberance that is presently ravaging our society. “Contrary to the belief in some quarters, Nigerian youths have the tendencies to excel in their areas of endeavour. Young Nigerians are quick to learn and take their learnt trade to the next level.

“The platform to showcase their innate talents is what many young folks lack and this initiative is making that platform readily available.

“This is because the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has left no one in doubt about his love for the youth population through the endorsement of several youth-oriented projects and programmes, ” he said.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said the project would help discover talented and creative minds in various higher institutions of learning.

She said the project was a reality show with a difference that would help Nigerian youths channels their energy into positive use.

Also,a renowned movie producer, Tade Ogidan, head of the technical crew for the project, explained the modalities for the reality show.

Ogidan noted that stars like Femi Adebayo, RMD and Shola Shobowale were discovered from the film industry, adding that the reality show would also raise new talent in the industry.

Ogidan stated that participants would be picked from different tertiary institutions within the state, and after a series of auditions, 18 finalists would be selected and accommodated for eight weeks.

He said the participant with the best music would emerge as the overall winner and be rewarded with a new car and cash prize of N10 million.

“We will have Governor Sanwo-Olu as the lead judge along with other specialists in that area.

Within the eight weeks this is meant to run, the beauty of Lagos State would have been exposed to the world, and, gradually, the state would be creating a future hub of talents,” Ogidan said.

The Project Coordinator, Mr. Ralph Nwadike, said the project was initiated to discover talent in the state’s tertiary institutions.

Nwadike said the project would discover talents in the university, polytechnic, monotechnic and colleges of education in the state.

Mr.Tunji Bamishigbin, a film director, producer and writer, urged the youths to take advantage of this initiative to exhibit their talents.