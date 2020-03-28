Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has rescinded its decision to close the popular Marine Bridge for repairs until further notice.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, hinged the decision on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has recorded 81 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

He added that the closing of the bridge was meant to comply with the social distancing directive, especially in the construction sector, to further curb the spread of the virus.

The government had announced on Friday that the bridge would be closed for repairs from 8.00 pm to 8.00 am daily for a four-month period beginning on Saturday, March 28th to Saturday, August 15th.

Oladeinde said a new date for the planned repair works on the bridge will be communicated in due course.

“Lagosians are advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing, except the trip is very essential,” he said.