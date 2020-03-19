Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Government has suspended the Easter edition of its Eko-City Farmers’ Market slated for Sunday, March 29 at the Tafawa Balewa Square.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Prince Gbolahan Lawal explained that the suspension was part of measures government had adopted to halt the spread of the deadly Coronavirus among the people.

He said the suspension would be reviewed as the spread of the COVID-19 is controlled and halted.

“The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone that the health and welfare of our farmers, consumers and indeed everybody associated with the market remain our priority.

“We will continue to follow the state government’s advice to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the market when the conditions allow,” the commissioner said.

The market is as an exceptional initiative aimed at providing a conducive, safe and well structured environment where farmers can trade their farm produce directly to consumers at farm gate prices.

It was designed as a monthly market to be hosted on the last Sunday of every month in order to create an inclusive platform that would cater to the diverse needs of people.