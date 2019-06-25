The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter (Lagos SWAN), has commended the Lagos State Government’s choice of Oluwatoyin Gaffar Bolowotan as the new Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission.

Lagos SWAN said Bolowotan’s appointment by his Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was a testimony of the governor’s good intention for grassroots sports development.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the Chairman, Debo Oshundun, commended Sanwo Olu for putting a round peg in a round hole.

“Bolowotan who is a renowned football club owner and sports administrator is not an alien to sports management and administration.

‘This, we believe is a new dawn for athletes in Lagos State as his years of experience will reflect on athletes’ welfare and be a source of motivation to them”.